Chennai, January 29: In yet another shocking incident of sexual assault, a 27-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly raping a woman in Tamil Nadu's Sholinganallur. In her complaint to the police, the victim said that the accused invited her to a hotel in August last year and raped her after spiking her drink.

The accused has been identified as A Rahul who worked as a software engineer. The 27-year-old accused got to know the woman through a matrimonial website.

According to a report in Times of India, the complainant spoke to Rahul on social media for more than three months. After knowing each other through a matrimonial portal, both decided to meet at a hotel in Semmencherry.

During the course of the investigation, the police team found out that Rahul spiked her drink while she was having dinner and raped her after she fell unconscious. Rahul also told her that he would marry her but later on refused.

Meanwhile, the police team investigating the case successfully nabbed the accused after five months and remanded him in judicial custody on Thursday, according to police.

The report suggests the victim lodged a police complaint at the Guindy all-women police station.

