Madhya Pradesh, January 29: In yet another incident of violence against women, a man has been arrested for raping and extortion threatening a 21-year-old girl in Bhopal. Reportedly, the accused raped the victim for over a year and threatened to put her private photos on social media. The accused has been identified as Naveen, a resident of Anna Nagar.

As per the report published by the Times of India, the victim, in her complaint, alleged that she had met the accused over a year ago on social media platforms. The accused trapped her into his friendship and called her to meet him at his home. When she went to meet him at his home, he allegedly sexually violated her and recorded the video on his phone. Ahmedabad Shocker: Science Teacher Rapes Student Over Four Years; Arrested.

The accused started using the video as a blackmailing tool to take advantage of the girl. Later, when the victim protested, he pressured her for money threatening to publish the video. However, the victim approached the police after getting fed up with the constant harassment and registered a complaint on Thursday. Based on her complaint, police booked the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

