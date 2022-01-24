Patna, January 24: In an incident that shames humanity, a woman was murdered by her husband because she gave birth to a daughter in Bihar. 48 hours after giving birth to the woman's daughter, her husband strangled her to death and fled leaving the newborn girl near her dead body. This incident is from Patna, where an eccentric husband killed his wife as his wife gave birth to a daughter. Angered over daughter’s birth the husband killed his wife.

The members of the woman's family were shocked when they came to know about the news. The family immediately reached the girl's father-in-law. The woman's dead body was lying on the floor and the baby was crying next to her.

After the police got the news they took the woman's body in possession and sent it for postmortem and is conducting raids to search for the accused. The deceased woman has been identified as Shobha Kumari, 19-year-old daughter of Manohar Sahu.

Police reached the spot as soon as they got information about the incident. According to police, she was killed for not giving a dowry. The accused, on the other hand, are being searched. According to the woman's family, Shobha was married on April 28, 2021 to Laxman Kumar, a resident of Bind Tola area in Patna. After marriage, Laxman was harassing her for dowry. She was also being beaten. Panchayats were often called in the village for this purpose.

He was beating up Shobha despite him saying that he would behave well in the panchayat.

Meanwhile, Shobha Kumari gave birth to a baby girl on Friday. After the birth of the child, the in-laws got angry and started beating her. On protesting, she was strangled to death and all the in-laws including her husband fled away. After the murder of the daughter, Shobha's parents have demanded that the police arrest her killers as soon as possible.

