Chennai, October 27: In a shocking incident, a 33-year-old software engineer was electrocuted when he touched a lamppost while trying to cross a road median in Pallikaranai. As per the report by the New Indian Express, the incident took place on Tuesday night and the deceased was identified as S Ilavarasan, a native of Ramanathapuram district. Chennai Shocker: Biker Falls on Milled Road in Tambaram, Dies After Being Run Over by Speeding Lorry.

As per the reports, Ilavarasan and his friends went out in a car for dinner on Tuesday night. The four men parked the car opposite an eatery on the Velachery-Tambaram High Road. Two of them crossed over and reached the eatery, while Ilavarasan and another friend were waiting for vehicles to pass. The incident took place when Ilavarasan grabbed the lamp post for support and suffered an electric shock. He collapsed on the road. His friends raised the alarm and Ilavarasan was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. Chennai Shocker: Man Kills Self Minutes After Son Dies By Suicide Over Mobile in Kundrathur.

Reportedly, the accident took place because an underground wire connection to the lamppost was not intact and open wires coming into contact with the lamppost may have triggered the electrocution. A case under CRPC section 174 (unnatural death) was registered and the body was sent to Chromepet government hospital for autopsy.

