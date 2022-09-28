Mumbai, September 28: In a shocking incident that took place in Tamil Nadu, a man died after he fell on a milled road in Chennai and was run over by a speeding lorry. According to reports, the deceased identified as Jothi Kumar (25) died after he fell from his bike on the milled road. Police officials said that Kumar lost control of his two-wheeler on the road that was milled a week ago.

According to a report in the Times of India, the alleged incident took place on Monday near a temple at Tambaram Sanatorium. An officer privy to the case said that the accident took place when Kumar was heading towards Pallavaram for his special coaching class, which he joined after completing his engineering degree. Mumbai Shocker: Mankhurd Resident Claiming To Be ‘RTI Activist’ Makes 200 Blank Calls to Police Control Room, Arrested.

After running over Kumar, the driver of the truck abandoned his vehicle and fled from the spot. A few local people who saw the incident rushed to Kumar's aide and raised an alarm. After being alerted, a police team reached the spot and recovered Kumar's body. His body was sent for a postmortem to a government hospital. After the incident came to light, locals complained about the state of the milled road. Local residents alleged that the milled road was not made properly.

They also said that heavy vehicles continued to ply on the milled road while ignoring bikers. The incident raises several questions even after the traffic police banning heavy vehicles on roads from 8 am to 11 am and 4 pm to 8 pm. Cops said that the lorry and its driver violated the norms. The police have launched a manhunt to nab the driver and filed a case under Section 304(A) (death caused due to negligent driving).

