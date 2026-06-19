Chennai Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Friday, 19 June 2026: Overcast Skies and 35°C High

Chennai residents can expect a predominantly overcast day with muggy conditions on Friday, 19 June 2026, as the city navigates a forecast marked by high humidity and intermittent rain. The day's temperature is set to hover around 28°C, but the oppressive humidity, reaching 81%, will make it feel significantly warmer, with a 'feels like' temperature of 33°C. Light winds of 9 km/h will offer little respite from the sticky atmosphere.

Current Weather in Chennai, Tamil Nadu — Friday, 19 June 2026 Temperature 28°C Feels Like 33°C Conditions Overcast Humidity 81% Wind Speed 9 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Chennai — Friday, 19 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 28°C Overcast 4% 9 km/h 02:00 27°C Overcast 4% 10 km/h 04:00 27°C Overcast 6% 11 km/h 06:00 27°C Overcast 5% 7 km/h 08:00 29°C Overcast 2% 8 km/h 10:00 32°C Overcast 0% 6 km/h 12:00 35°C Light drizzle 9% 1 km/h 14:00 32°C Thunderstorm 29% 8 km/h

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The morning hours will see temperatures starting at 28°C under largely overcast skies, with a minimal 4% chance of rain. As the day progresses, temperatures will gradually climb, reaching a high of 35°C around noon, accompanied by light drizzle and a slight uptick in rain probability to 9%. This midday shower is expected to be brief, but it signals a shift in the day's weather pattern. Bengaluru Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Friday, 19 June 2026: Overcast Skies and 97% Humidity with a High of 30°C.

The afternoon holds the potential for more disruptive weather, particularly around 2 PM. The forecast indicates a possibility of thunderstorms, with rain chances increasing to 29%. While these storms are not predicted to be severe, they could bring brief periods of heavier downpours and gustier winds, potentially impacting commutes. The weather update for Chennai suggests that while the bulk of the day will be characterised by high humidity and cloud cover, vigilance is advised during the afternoon hours for any sudden changes.

For residents planning their day, it is advisable to carry an umbrella or raincoat, especially for the afternoon. Light, breathable clothing is recommended to cope with the high humidity and perceived temperature. Staying hydrated will be crucial to avoid heat-related discomfort, even with the overcast conditions. Those commuting should be aware of potential delays due to the afternoon's light drizzle and the possibility of isolated thunderstorms. This Chennai weather update serves as a reminder to stay informed about local conditions. Hyderabad Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Friday, 19 June 2026: Mainly Clear with a High of 30°C.

The overall Chennai weather forecast for Friday, 19 June 2026, points towards a day that demands preparedness for varied conditions. While the core temperature remains moderate, the high humidity and the likelihood of light rain and potential thunderstorms necessitate a mindful approach to daily activities. This weather forecast Chennai residents can use to plan accordingly.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 12:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).