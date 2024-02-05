Kochi, February 5: Chennai police have arrested a 28-year-old woman for allegedly pushing her 16-year-old niece into prostitution and exploiting her for several months. The shocking case came to light when the girl became pregnant, and her parents approached the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

According to the report published by The New Indian Express, the girl, who belongs to a poor family in a slum area, used to visit her aunt’s house in another part of the city occasionally. In May last year, the aunt took her to the Koyambedu bus stand and handed her over to a man from Velachery, who claimed to be her relative. Sex Racket Hosting 'Wife Swapping' Parties in Different Parts of Tamil Nadu Busted by Chennai Police, Eight Accused Arrested.

Woman Forces Minor Niece Into Sex Trade

The man, who is yet to be arrested, then took the girl to his house and raped her repeatedly for five days. He also threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed anything to anyone. On the sixth day, he brought her back to the aunt and paid her Rs 10,000 as a ‘commission’.

The girl, who was traumatised by the ordeal, did not tell anything to her family when she returned home. However, in January this year, her mother noticed some changes in her body and took her to a doctor, who confirmed that she was pregnant. The mother then confronted the girl, who broke down and narrated the whole incident. Chennai Shocker: Youth Demands Sex From Aunt, Kills Her by Banging Her Head on Wall Over Refusal.

The girl’s parents then informed the CWC, which directed them to file a police complaint. The police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. The police arrested the aunt on Saturday and are looking for the man who raped the girl. The girl has been sent to a children’s home, where she is receiving counselling and medical care. The police said they are also investigating if the aunt was involved in any other similar cases.

