Chennai, November 9: Chennai police have busted a sex racket disguised as a “wife swapping” party and arrested eight people in connection with the case. The racket, operating for the past eight years in Chennai and other cities, targeted single men and lured them into participating in wife-swapping parties.

TOI quoted police as saying that the party was promoted and discreetly advertised on social media as well. The arrested accused have been identified as Senthil Kumar, Kumar, Chandramohan, Sankar, Velraj, Perarasan, Selvan, and Venkatesh Kumar. They have been arrested for organising these “wife-swapping” parties. Wife-Swapping in Noida: Man Force-Feeds Alcohol To Wife, Asks to Sleep With His Friend in Uttar Pradesh, Nine Booked.

The cops said that the raid was carried out by the city police at Panaiyur on East Coast Road (ECR) in Chennai following neighbours complaints after they found several men coming to the house in large numbers. Wife Swapping or Love Quadrangle in Bihar? Married Women Fall for Each Other’s Husbands, Get Married to Them in Bizarre Exchange in Khagaria.

Mostly single men were targeted by the accused who introduced some women as their wives and they were then encouraged to swap their partners, in the name of “wife swapping”.

They charged men between Rs 13,000 and Rs 25,000 for participation, promising them access to multiple women. Police raided the house and found middle-aged businessmen in separate rooms with women. The cops said that they rescued several women who were lured into the crime by big money offered for the swap party.

The rescued women, all married, were allowed to leave with their families after providing written statements. The eight arrested men were remanded in judicial custody.

