Chennai, July 31: A 21-year-old man killed his 48-year-old aunt by hitting her head against the wall at her home in Kodungaiyur on Saturday afternoon. The latter killed his aunt, purportedly after she rejected his sexual advances.

Augustin Arun and his companion Solomon, both 22, were arrested on suspicion of murder before being jailed, according to police who identified them as the suspects. Police first believed it to be a case of murder committed for financial gain, but Solomon's testimony helped them discover the truth. Mumbai: Facebook Friend Kills Girl For Refusing Sex On First Meeting.

According to the police, the deceased woman was home alone when her nephew Augustin and his companion came at approximately three o'clock. Her husband, along with their two kids, were not home. The woman entered the bedroom as they were speaking.

The victim yelled at Augustin and reportedly threatened to tell his parents and other relatives when he followed her and allegedly demanded sexual favours. She was then slapped and physically assaulted by Augustin before he hit her head against a wall. The two accused then reportedly fled the scene.

When the victim's son arrived home from work, he saw his mother lying in a pool of blood. He called the police, who were able to identify Augustin and Solomon in the residence using CCTV video, and they were taken into custody. When Solomon was questioned by the police, they discovered Augustin's true motive, despite his initial denials and claims that he had gone to his aunt to receive the money she owed him and that he had done it previously. Murder Over Sex in Hyderabad: Man Strangles Wife to Death for Refusing to Have Sexual Intercourse With Him; Arrested.

Previously, an indignant husband in Hyderabad strangled his wife to death after she refused to have sex with him. When the cause of death was revealed by the autopsy report, the horrifying episode came to light in June this year. Although the crime was committed on the evening of May 20, it took the police ten days to crack the case. The authorities were informed by Jatavath Tarun (24), who admitted to strangling his wife, Jhansi (20) after she refused to engage in sexual activity with him.

