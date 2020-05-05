Chhattisgarh Govt Starts Home Delivery of Liquor in Green Zones, Customer Can Place Online Order for Up to 5000 ml Alcohol at a Time

Liquor Shops (Photo Credits: PTI)

Raipur, May 5: The Chhattisgarh government on Tuesday started home delivery of liquor in green zones across the state. According to a tweet by ANI, a customer can place an online order for up to 5000 ml liquor at a time. The state government in its order said that the facility will only be available in green zones, which means where there are no COVID-19 cases. The customers will also have to bear the delivery charges of Rs 120. On Monday, when liquor shops opened for public, long queues were witnessed outside shops in several parts of the state. At several places, people were seen flouting social distancing norms.

In a bid to avoid crowding at wine shops, the state government had launched a web portal for home delivery of liquor in green zones of the state. The portal has been after the state-run CSMCL (Chhattisgarh State Marketing Corporation Limited), which controls the sale of liquor in the state. Coronavirus in Chhattisgarh: Only One District Remain Under Red Zone, Entire State Will be Green Zone Soon, Says CM Bhupesh Baghel.

Chhattisgarh government has started home delivery of liquor in green zones in the state. A customer can place an online order for up to 5000ml liquor at a time, with delivery charges of Rs 120. pic.twitter.com/UTKgEea4jD — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2020

People can book orders directly through the CSMCL website or its mobile app available on the Play Store. Customers will have to register their mobile number, Aadhaar number and address for placing the order online which will be confirmed through an OTP (one-time password). According to reports, home delivery facility will not be available in Raipur and Korba districts which are not classified as green zones.

On Monday, shops of various non-essential items, including liquor, opened across Chhattisgarh, except those located in COVID-19 containment zones and malls. The state excise department, has allowed liquor outlets to open from 8 am to 7 pm.