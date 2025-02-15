Raipur, February 15: The BJP swept all the 10 mayoral elections in Chhattisgarh on Saturday with BJP National President J.P. Nadda and Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai calling it a historic mandate in favour of ‘Modi ki Guarantee’. Addressing media persons, CM Sai said, “The BJP has achieved a historic victory in the municipal elections, with the people of Chhattisgarh trusting the party. Voters have expressed their confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his leadership.”

BJP National President J.P. Nadda took to social media platform X to celebrate the party’s win. “I congratulate Chhattisgarh Chief Minister @vishnudsai, State President @KiranDeoBJP and all the workers of BJP Chhattisgarh on the massive victory.” “This historic victory is a symbol of the unwavering faith of the people of the state in the public welfare and tribal-friendly schemes being implemented by the double-engine government under the guidance of the respected Prime Minister @narendramodi,” wrote Nadda. Chhattisgarh Municipal Election 2025 Result: BJP Sweeps Civic Polls in State, Wins All 10 Mayoral Posts; CM Vishnu Deo Sai Thanks Voters (Watch Video).

The 10 mayoral elections won by the BJP are – Raipur (Mayor Meenal Choubey); Jagdalpur (Sanjay Pandey); Chirimiri (Ram Naresh Rai); Ambikapur (Manjusha Bhagat); Raigarh (Jeevardhan Chauhan); Korba (Sanju Devi Rajput); Bilaspur (Puja Vidhani); Dhamtari (Jagdish Ramu Rohra); Durg (Alka Baghmar) and Rajnandgaon (Madhusudan Yadav). The Congress failed to win even a single mayoral election.

CM Sai said that voters have reiterated their faith in the “Modi ki Guarantee” which is fulfilling. He also said that the BJP’s victory in the civic elections was a reflection of the welfare and development work carried out by the state government in the past 13 months. The Chief Minister said the BJP had released “Atal Vishwas Patra”, its manifesto, ahead of the civic polls and the voters had shown their faith in the party’s promises. “I wish to assure the voters that all the promises made in the Atal Vishwas Patra will be fulfilled by the BJP,” he said. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai, Cabinet, All-Party MLAs Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj (See Pics and Video).

In Chhattisgarh, there are 10 municipal corporations, 49 municipal councils and 114 panchayats. Elections for the urban local bodies (ULBs) were held on February 11 with a turnout of 72.33 per cent. The results declared on Saturday showed that the BJP won all 10 mayoral elections, 35 out of 49 municipal councils and 81 out of 114 panchayats. Interestingly, the Aam Aadmi Party managed to win one municipal council (Bodri in Bilaspur district). The BSP won in one panchayat.

