Raipur, February 13: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, along with his Cabinet, all-party MLAs, and all the Lok Sabha MPs from the state, took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh. The leaders arrived in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, earlier in the day after boarding a flight from Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur. Earlier, expressing his enthusiasm about the visit, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said, "Today, the Chhattisgarh government, the Council of Ministers, the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, the Governor, MPs, and MLAs are all heading to Prayagraj to take a holy dip at the Maha Kumbh and become part of this sacred occasion."

Acknowledging the warm invitation extended by the Uttar Pradesh government, Sai further added, "We would like to thank Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly for their invitation. Additionally, Chhattisgarh has set up a pavilion at the Kumbh, providing free accommodation and meals for devotees from our state." PM Modi Mahakumbh Snan: PM Narendra Modi Takes Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam During Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Video Surfaces.

Vishnu Deo Sai, All-Party MLAs Take Holy Dip at Sangam

Emphasising the spiritual significance of their visit, he said, "It is our privilege to go there and wish for a prosperous Chhattisgarh." CM Sai's wife, Kaushalya Sai, who is also accompanying him, expressed her gratitude to the Uttar Pradesh government for the opportunity. Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly Speaker Raman Singh described the occasion as a moment of pride for the entire state.

"It is a great fortune for all of Chhattisgarh that under the leadership of our honourable Chief Minister, along with the honourable Governor and all of us legislators -- both from the ruling and opposition parties -- we are participating in this grand occasion," he said. Highlighting the historic nature of the event, he added, "When such an opportunity arises after 144 years at the Prayagraj Kumbh, we are going there to take this holy dip for the peace, prosperity, and well-being of Chhattisgarh." Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Traffic Advisory Issued for 'Maghi Purnima Snan' in Prayagraj on February 12.

BJP MP Vijay Baghel echoed similar sentiments, calling the pilgrimage a "matter of great fortune." He said, "I, too, am going to take a holy dip at the Kumbh with my wife. We will pray for the prosperity and progress of our state." Several key ministers from Chhattisgarh, including Kedar Nath Kashyap, Lakhan Lal Dewangan, Shyam Bihari Jaiswal, and Tank Ram Verma, are also part of the delegation.

Minister Lakhan Lal Dewangan told IANS, "We are heading to Prayagraj, where we will offer prayers to Goddess Ganga, take a holy dip, and pray for the prosperity and well-being of our state and country. This is a moment of immense happiness and pride for all of us."

Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal dismissed any political angle to the visit, stating, "This is not a political event; it is based on the culture of Chhattisgarh and the eternal Sanatan tradition of our country." Congress MLA Raghvendra Kumar Singh also expressed his joy at being part of the historic occasion. "It feels amazing because the Maha Kumbh is a symbol of faith for all Hindus, and today, I got the opportunity to visit. We are all going together, and it feels really great," he told IANS.

BJP MLA Anuj Sharma highlighted the unity displayed by the state's political leadership. "The entire Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly, along with all the MLAs, is going to take a holy dip at the Kumbh. Everyone is going together, which is a matter of great joy. This Kumbh is one of the biggest symbols of faith, not just in Chhattisgarh but across the world," he said.

The Maha Kumbh, which commenced on January 13 and will continue until February 26, has already drawn millions of devotees from across India and abroad. The Triveni Sangam, the sacred confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers, holds immense spiritual significance for Hindus. Held in the historic city of Prayagraj, the Maha Kumbh continues its legacy as one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, reaffirming its place in the cultural and spiritual fabric of India.

