The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a landslide victory in the Chhattisgarh municipal elections 2025, winning all 10 mayoral posts, officials confirmed. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai thanked voters for their overwhelming support. The counting process began at 9 AM with postal ballots, followed by Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) votes from 9:30 AM. Voting was conducted on February 11 across 10 Municipal Corporations, 49 Municipal Councils, and 114 Nagar Panchayats. With a total of 44.74 lakh voters, the Election Commission had set up 597 polling stations statewide. The results mark a significant political shift in the state’s urban governance. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai, Cabinet, All-Party MLAs Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj (See Pics and Video).

BJP Sweeps Chhattisgarh Civic Polls

#WATCH | Raipur: On BJP sweeping Chhattisgarh Civic Polls, CM Vishnu Deo Sai says, " This is a historic day for Chhattisgarh BJP and the state govt...BJP has got a historic win in Chhattisgarh Civic Polls, our candidates won all 10 seats with a huge margin. Congress has been… pic.twitter.com/KMpAqcK1f7 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) February 15, 2025

