Khargone, July 12: In a horrifying incident, a minor girl was raped and impregnated by her brother-in-law in MP's Khargone. The incident came to light when the girl complained about having severe cramps in the stomach.

Later, the doctors revealed that she was three months pregnant. The police immediately reached the spot and recorded her statement. Maharashtra Shocker: 29-Year-Old Teacher Rapes, Impregnates Class 10 Student in Osmanabad; Arrested

She revealed that her brother-in-law often used to visit her place. One night, when she went out to feed the cattle, the accused raped her by dragging her to another room, reported India Today.

Fearing that this incident might tarnish her image, she kept quiet and did not file any complaint. However, the police have now registered a case under the POCSO Act. Telangana Shocker: Hyderabad Police Official Arrested for Rape, Kidnapping

The accused is absconding and a search is on to nab him.

In another shocking news reported from Indore in Madhya Pradesh, a 22-year-old student was mercilessly beaten-up by his landlord and friends on the suspicion of swindling his son out of Rs 50,000. The accused poured petrol in the victim's private parts after mercilessly beating him up and even snatched his mobile phone.

Police have registered a case and further investigation is underway.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 12, 2022 04:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).