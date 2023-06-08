Bhubaneswar, June 8: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha on Thursday announced the results of Class-XII arts and vocational studies. Announcing the results, School and Mass Education secretary Aswathy S. said 78.88 percent of students cleared the arts examination, while a pass percentage of 67.48 was recorded in vocational studies this year.

Out of 2,33,853 students enrolled in the arts stream, 2,30,545 students appeared in the examination this year, and among them, 1,81,869 students have cleared the test, she said.

Of 2,16,069 regular students who appeared in the arts stream, 1,71,185 have passed out. Similarly, 9960 of the 12,582 ex-regular arts students cleared the examination. In the Arts stream too, the girls outshined the boys. The pass percentage of boys and girls stood at 70.43 per cent and 85.66 per cent, respectively. CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023 Out at orissaresults.nic.in, chseodisha.nic.in: Odisha Board HSE Plus Two Arts Stream Exam Results Declared Online, Know How To Check Scorecard.

Only 24 students have secured more than 90 per cent marks, while 32,782 students have secured first division, 32,461 got second division and 1,16,179 secured third division in the Class-XII arts examination.

Similarly, 30 higher secondary schools have scored 100 per cent results whereas no schools have zero result, informed the secretary. Balasore district has recorded the highest 84.97 per cent results while Nabarangpur district is at the bottom with a pass percentage of 70.74, the Secretary said.

The CHSE also declared the Class-XII vocational result on Thursday. The council said that 5,862 students enrolled in the vocational stream, of which 5720 students appeared in the examination and 3860 students have passed out. The overall pass percentage in the vocational course stood at 67.48. TS PGECET 2023 Results Out at pgecet.tsche.ac.in; Telangana Board Releases Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test Exam Results, Know Steps To Check Rank Card.

The officials informed that 843 students have secured first division, 1751 got second division and 1115 got third division in the exam. Kandhamal district has recorded the highest 89.43 per cent result while Deogarh district is at the bottom with a pass percentage of 39.47. Earlier, the Class-XII results of science and commerce streams were declared.

