Mumbai, June 8: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha released the CHSE Odisha Plus Two Arts Results or Class 12th Arts Stream Exam Results 2023 today, June 8. Candidates who appeared for the CHSE Odisha Plus Two Arts exam can visit the official website of CHSE Odisha at orissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in to check and download their results.

A total of 3,860 candidates successfully cleared the vocational courses exam while 1,81, 869 students passed the Odisha Plus 2 Arts examination. The Balasore district topped the state with an 84.97 percent pass percentage while the Nawarangapur district scored the lowest pass percentage at 70.74 percent. TS PGECET 2023 Results Out at pgecet.tsche.ac.in; Telangana Board Releases Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test Exam Results, Know Steps To Check Rank Card.

Steps To Check Odisha Plus Two Arts Result 2023:

Visit the official website of CHSE Odisha at chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in

or Click on the result tab on the homepage

Next, click on the "Odisha Plus Two Arts Result 2023" link

Enter using your login details and other credentials

Your CHSE Odisha Arts results will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

This year, a total of 78.88 percent of students who appeared for the CHSE Odisha 12th Arts stream exam passed the examination. Meanwhile, the pass percentage for vocational courses was 67.48 percent. This year, the CHSE Odisha conducted the Class 12 examinations on March 1 for the Science stream while the Commerce and Arts stream exams were held on March 2. UGC NET June 2023 Exam Dates Out at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; NTA Releases Exam Schedule for Phase 1 Examination Beginning June 13, Check Complete Details.

The CHSE Odisha Class 12 Science and Commerce stream exams ended on April 4 while the Arts stream examination concluded on April 5. Over 3.5 lakh students appeared for the CHSE Odisha Plus II examinations.

