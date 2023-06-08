Mumbai, June 8: The Telangana Board released the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test or TS PGECET 2023 exam results today, June 8. Candidates who appeared for the TS PGECET 2023 exam or the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test exam can visit the official website of TS PGECET 2023 at pgecet.tsche.ac.in to check their results.

In order to check the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test Result or TS PGECET 2023 rank cards, candidates are advised to keep their hall ticket number, registration number, and date of birth handy. This year, the TS PGECET 2023 exams were held from May 29 to June 1.

Steps To Check TS PGECET 2023 Exam Result:

Visit the official website of TS PGECET at pgecet.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the "TS PGECET 2023 Result" link

Next, enter using your login details and other credentials

Now, click on submit

Your TS PGECET 2023 Exam Result will be displayed on the screen

Check your result thoroughly

Take a printout for future reference

The Telangana Board released the TS PGECET 2023 exam response sheets for courses of EC / BT / ME / CS on June 1. Following this, candidates were allowed to raise objections to the Preliminary Key till June 3. The TS PGECET 2023 exam or Telangana State Common Entrance Test examination is held to secure admission into courses such as M.E/ M.Tech. / M.Pharm. / M. Arch. / Graduate level Pharm. D (P.B.), in Universities, Affiliated Engineering, Pharmacy and Architecture Colleges of Telangana State.

The TS PGECET 2023 exam was conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

