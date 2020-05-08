CISF Assistant Sub-Inspector Succumbs to Coronavirus in Kolkata, Was Posted at Indian Museum

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: PTI)

Kolkata, May 8: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Friday confirmed the death of one of their personal in Kolkata due to coronavirus. The CISF stated that the Assistant Sub-inspector was posted in Indian Museum who was tested positive with coronavirus after his death.

Informing about the medical report of succumbed CISF personal, CISF said, as quoted by news agency news agency ANI, "Medical test reports of a CISF Assistant Sub-inspector posted in Indian Museum, Kolkata who died yesterday confirmed that he was COVID-19 positive." Indian Evacuees From Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, Bahrain and Malaysia to be Quarantined at Facilities Maintained by Armed Forces; See List of Locations.

Here's what CISF said:

Medical test reports of a CISF Assistant Sub-inspector posted in Indian Museum, Kolkata who died yesterday confirmed that he was #COVID19 positive: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) pic.twitter.com/N7Ffn8LAGy — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2020

Earlier, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Thursday said that the stranded Indian nationals, who are to be evacuated from Gulf countries and Malaysia, will be quarantined at facilities maintained by the armed forces. Naval ships, earlier in the day, left for Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait and Bahrain in the Middle East to bring back the stranded Indians.