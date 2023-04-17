Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Tests COVID-19 Positive

New Delhi, April 17: Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday announced that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

"My report, following a Covid-19 test undertaken on doctors' advice, has come out positive."

डॉक्टरों के परामर्श पर कराई गई कोविड-19 कि जाँच में मेरी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। आप सभी से मेरा अनुरोध है कि पिछले कुछ दिनों में जो भी मेरे सम्पर्क में आएं हैं, वो सभी सावधानी बरतें या निकटतम स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पर जाकर अपनी जाँच करवायें। — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) April 17, 2023

"I request all those who had been in contact with me over the past few days to take all precautions and go and get themselves tested at the nearest health facility," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

