Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday said that drones are being used for the delivery of blood, vaccine and medicine in remote areas. "In 2014 there were only 6 AIIMS and today we have 22 AIIMS in the country," he added. The BJP leader also said that MBBS seats have been increased by 90 percent. Delhi Airport Congestion: Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Visits IGI Airport’s Terminal 3 To Inspect Arrangements (Watch Video).

