CNG Price Hike: Delhi CNG Rates Increased by INR 2 Per Kg From May 26; Check Latest Prices in Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad

In a major development for daily commuters and transport operators in the national capital region, city gas distributors have increased the retail price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) by Rs 2 per kilogram, effective today, May 26. Following this fresh upward revision, the retail cost of CNG in Delhi has risen to Rs 83.09 per kg, up from yesterday’s rate of Rs 81.09 per kg. The price adjustments have automatically trickled down to neighboring cities in the National Capital Region (NCR). In Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad, retail rates have now scaled up to Rs 91.70 per kg, while retail pumps in Gurugram are dispensing CNG at Rs 88.12 per kg.

Today's revision marks the fourth price hike implemented by city gas distribution firms like Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) within the last two weeks. Over the past 11 days alone, the cumulative surge in CNG rates has hit Rs 6 per kg. Previous increases include a Rs 2 hike on May 15, followed by successive Re 1 adjustments on May 18 and May 23. Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Again: Fuel Rates Raised Again for 4th Time in 12 Days; Check Latest Rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai.

Revised CNG Rates in Major Cities (As of May 26) Delhi: Rs 83.09 per Kg

Gurugram: Rs 88.12 per Kg

Noida / Ghaziabad / Greater Noida: Rs 91.70 per Kg

Energy analysts point out that the continuous spike in domestic fuel alternatives is a direct fallout of mounting stress on international energy networks. The escalating geopolitical conflicts in West Asia and shipping bottlenecks around the critical Strait of Hormuz have sent global crude and natural gas prices soaring. With India heavily dependent on imports to fulfill its energy requirements, domestic retail outlets are passing the financial burden to consumers to alleviate severe refining margin strains.

This round of gas price escalation comes on the heels of parallel price hikes in conventional fuels. Earlier this week, public sector oil marketing companies ended a multi-year retail price freeze, raising petrol and diesel rates three times within a short window. In the capital, petrol is currently hovering close to the Rs 100-per-litre threshold at Rs 99.51, while diesel sits at Rs 92.49 per litre. Petrol Price List: Which States/UTs Sell Fuel Below INR 100, Above INR 110?.

CNG Becomes Costlier in Delhi

CNG rates have been increased by Rs 2 from today, 26th May. — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2026

The back-to-back price hikes are expected to directly impact operational expenses for commercial cab aggregators, auto-rickshaws, and public transit systems. Several transport unions and driver associations have already raised concerns over shrinking profit margins, urging authorities for structural support or corresponding upward revisions to public fare structures.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI ). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 26, 2026 07:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).