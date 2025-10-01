Tiruvannamalai, October 1: In a disturbing incident, a 19-year-old girl was gang-raped by two police constables while her elder sister was forced to watch the assault near Tiruvannamalai town. The sisters, travelling from Andhra Pradesh with banana stalks from their farm, were stopped by the constables during a routine vehicle inspection around midnight. The accused, Suresh Raj and Sundar, allegedly took the women to a secluded grove and carried out the attack.

The victims were abandoned on the roadside around 4 AM, where they were found by workers from a nearby brick kiln. According to a report by The Times of India, the workers immediately alerted the 108 ambulance service, which rushed the sisters to Tiruvannamalai Government General Hospital. The doctor on duty confirmed that the younger sister had been sexually assaulted and promptly informed the police. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Man Dies After Tata Harrier EV Allegedly Malfunctions While Operating in ‘Summon Mode’ in Avinashi, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

The timely medical intervention helped preserve crucial evidence, allowing investigators to proceed swiftly in identifying the perpetrators. A team from the Tiruvannamalai All Women Police Station recorded the survivor’s statement and initiated the case under relevant sections of the law. Based on her account, the police arrested the two constables, Suresh Raj and Sundar, who were posted at Tiruvannamalai (East) police station. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Student Ends Life by Hanging Himself Over NEET Exam Fear in Villupuram.

Authorities confirmed that the victims’ ordeal had occurred in a secluded area, making immediate police intervention critical in apprehending the accused. Inspector Komalavalli of the All Women Police Station stated that the arrested constables were taken into custody and suspended from duty amid the ongoing inquiry. She added that further details could not be disclosed pending investigations. Authorities are continuing their investigation to uncover all aspects of the crime and ensure justice for the victims.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

