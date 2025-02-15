Coimbatore, February 15: In a case near Pollachi, Coimbatore district, three minor boys and an 18-year-old youth were arrested for the repeated rape of two schoolgirls and a schoolboy after watching porn videos. The Pollachi all-women police took the individuals into custody on Friday, seizing their mobile phones, which allegedly contained recordings of the sexual acts.

The victims, all minors from a village near Pollachi, were reportedly raped approximately five times in secluded locations over the past few months by the four school dropout boys and the 18-year-old. The perpetrators, after watching pornography on their phones, allegedly coerced the victims and physically assaulted them with thorny bushes if they resisted. Kolkata Shocker: College Student Rapes Classmate After Intoxicating Her in West Bengal, Arrested.

The victims' parents, who were initially unwilling to file a complaint, were informed of the incidents on Friday morning. Instead, villagers contacted ChildLine (1098), prompting the Pollachi all-women police to register a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Delhi Horror: 8-Year-Old Girl Strangled to Death for Resisting Rape by Neighbourhood ‘Brother’ in Vasant Kunj, Body Dumped in Army Cantonment Area.

Following the report, three of the minor boys and the 18-year-old were arrested on Friday evening. The youth was remanded to judicial custody in Coimbatore central prison, while the minor boys were placed in a juvenile observation home. Authorities are currently searching for the remaining minor boy who is still at large.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

