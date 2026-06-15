‘Come Back Or I’ll Kill You’: Bengaluru Man Stabs Home Guard Wife to Death After Alleged Reconciliation Threat

A 32-year-old female home guard was stabbed to death by her husband in front of her family members in Bengaluru's Mahadevapura area. The incident occurred on Sunday evening after the suspect recorded a video message declaring his intent to kill her if she refused to reconcile with him. The deceased, identified as Manjula, was working as a home guard attached to the Mahadevapura police station. Police have arrested her husband, Pradeep, who fled the scene after inflicting approximately 20 knife wounds on the victim and attempting to injure himself.

According to the preliminary police investigation, Manjula had been living separately at her parents' residence in B Narayanapura due to a history of severe marital discord. Family members reported that Pradeep frequently accused her of infidelity and subjected her to ongoing harassment, prompting her to approach a lawyer to file for divorce. Prior to the attack, Pradeep recorded a selfie video addressing his family and friends, blaming an online betting addiction for ruining his life. In the footage, he admitted to losing between ₹7 lakh and ₹8 lakh, which severely strained his marriage. Bengaluru Shocker: Sikkim Woman Killed by Boyfriend in Karnataka; Police Probe Affair Suspicion Angle.

The video also contained a explicit ultimatum. Pradeep stated that he intended to apologize to his wife but added, "If she refuses to come back to me, I will immediately kill her." On Sunday evening, Pradeep arrived at Manjula's parental home under the pretext of seeking forgiveness. Witness statements indicate that while pretending to touch her feet to apologize, he pulled her down and attacked her with a knife concealed inside his jacket. 'Divorce Notice Triggered Murder': Techie Balamurugan Shoots Dead Wife, Union Bank Manager, in Bengaluru’s Magadi Road.

Manjula was rushed to a nearby government hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. The Mahadevapura police registered a murder case, tracked down the absconding suspect, and have placed him in custody as investigations continue.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 05:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).