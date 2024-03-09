Mumbai, March 9: In a significant ruling, a special Pocso court has sentenced a 42-year-old painter to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for the repeated rape and impregnation of a 16-year-old girl. The minor had confessed to coercing the accused into a relationship and even threatened suicide if he did not reciprocate her feelings.

According to a report in TOI, Special Judge S M Takalikar dismissed the accused’s arguments, stating that he could have informed the girl’s parents about her demands for a physical relationship. Instead, he engaged in sexual relations with her multiple times. Minor Raped in Temple: Supreme Court Awards 30-Year Jail to Man for Raping Minor in Temple in Madhya Pradesh.

The judge emphasised that the victim, being a minor, was incapable of giving consent, rendering the relationship statutory rape. This stands regardless of the perceived consensual nature of the relationship. Calcutta High Court Denies Permission To Terminate 12-Year-Old Minor Rape Victim’s 28-Week Pregnancy.

The minor gave birth to a boy, and DNA evidence confirmed the accused as the father. This, along with the victim’s testimony and medical reports, led the prosecution to establish that the accused had repeatedly raped the victim.

Special public prosecutor Geeta Malankar argued for a life sentence for the accused and adequate compensation for the minor. However, considering the accused’s behavior in jail since his 2019 arrest and his role as the sole breadwinner for his family, the judge deemed a 10-year sentence appropriate.

The accused lived in the same neighborhood as the victim, who would often sleep at his house due to lack of space at her own home. During cross-examination, the victim admitted to loving the accused and insisting on a relationship despite his attempts to distance himself.

