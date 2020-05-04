Coronavirus Cases in India Rise to 42,836 With 2573 New Cases in Past 24-Hour, Death Toll Due to COVID-19 Mounts to 1389

New Delhi, May 4: India's novel coronavirus tally on Monday evening rose to 42,836 with 2573 new cases and 83 deaths reported in the past 24 hours, according to data of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Of the total cases, 29,685 are active cases, while 1389 individuals have died due to the virus. So far, 11,761 patients have been cured and discharged while one person has migrated to another country. The total cases also include 111 foreign nationals. Catch All the Live News and Updates Related to the Coronavirus Outbreak in India and Other Parts of the World.
According to the data, Maharashtra is the worst-hit state with 12,974 cases. The other states that have seen the most number of cases include Gujarat (5428), Delhi (4549), Tamil Nadu (3023), Madhya Pradesh (2942), Rajasthan (2886) and Uttar Pradesh (2,742). India's COVID-19 Recovery Rate Improves to 27.52%, Record 1,074 People Cured in Past 24 Hours.
Coronavirus State-Wise Chart:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals)
|Cured/Discharged/
Migrated
|Death
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|32
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1650
|524
|36
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Assam
|43
|32
|1
|5
|Bihar
|517
|125
|4
|6
|Chandigarh
|94
|19
|0
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|57
|36
|0
|8
|Delhi
|4549
|1362
|64
|9
|Goa
|7
|7
|0
|10
|Gujarat
|5428
|1042
|290
|11
|Haryana
|442
|245
|5
|12
|Himachal Pradesh
|40
|34
|1
|13
|Jammu and Kashmir
|701
|287
|8
|14
|Jharkhand
|115
|22
|3
|15
|Karnataka
|642
|304
|26
|16
|Kerala
|500
|401
|4
|17
|Ladakh
|41
|17
|0
|18
|Madhya Pradesh
|2942
|798
|165
|19
|Maharashtra
|12974
|2115
|548
|20
|Manipur
|2
|2
|0
|21
|Meghalaya
|12
|0
|1
|22
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|23
|Odisha
|163
|60
|1
|24
|Puducherry
|8
|5
|0
|25
|Punjab
|1102
|117
|21
|26
|Rajasthan
|2886
|1356
|71
|27
|Tamil Nadu
|3023
|1379
|30
|28
|Telengana
|1082
|490
|29
|29
|Tripura
|16
|2
|0
|30
|Uttarakhand
|60
|39
|1
|31
|Uttar Pradesh
|2742
|758
|45
|32
|West Bengal
|963
|151
|35
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|42836*
|11762
|1389
The Union Health Ministry on Monday said that India's COVID-19 recovery rate has improved drastically. Currently, it stands at 27.52 percent from 25.19 percent on April 30. Briefing media in New Delhi, Lav Agrawal, Joint Secy, Health Ministry said that we are transitioning into new normal where wearing masks is compulsory.
India is currently under the third phase of COVID-19 lockdown. The country is under lockdown since March 24 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the shutdown to contain the spread of highly infectious coronavirus. In Lockdown 3.0, the government has divided regions into three zones- Red, Orange and Green. The centre has also given certain relaxations including the opening of standalone shops.