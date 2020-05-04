Coronavirus Cases in India Rise to 42,836 With 2573 New Cases in Past 24-Hour, Death Toll Due to COVID-19 Mounts to 1389

Coronavirus in India | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 4: India's novel coronavirus tally on Monday evening rose to 42,836 with 2573 new cases and 83 deaths reported in the past 24 hours, according to data of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Of the total cases, 29,685 are active cases, while 1389 individuals have died due to the virus. So far, 11,761 patients have been cured and discharged while one person has migrated to another country. The total cases also include 111 foreign nationals. Catch All the Live News and Updates Related to the Coronavirus Outbreak in India and Other Parts of the World.

According to the data, Maharashtra is the worst-hit state with 12,974 cases. The other states that have seen the most number of cases include Gujarat (5428), Delhi (4549), Tamil Nadu (3023), Madhya Pradesh (2942), Rajasthan (2886) and Uttar Pradesh (2,742). India's COVID-19 Recovery Rate Improves to 27.52%, Record 1,074 People Cured in Past 24 Hours.

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/ Migrated Death 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 32 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 1650 524 36 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 4 Assam 43 32 1 5 Bihar 517 125 4 6 Chandigarh 94 19 0 7 Chhattisgarh 57 36 0 8 Delhi 4549 1362 64 9 Goa 7 7 0 10 Gujarat 5428 1042 290 11 Haryana 442 245 5 12 Himachal Pradesh 40 34 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 701 287 8 14 Jharkhand 115 22 3 15 Karnataka 642 304 26 16 Kerala 500 401 4 17 Ladakh 41 17 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 2942 798 165 19 Maharashtra 12974 2115 548 20 Manipur 2 2 0 21 Meghalaya 12 0 1 22 Mizoram 1 0 0 23 Odisha 163 60 1 24 Puducherry 8 5 0 25 Punjab 1102 117 21 26 Rajasthan 2886 1356 71 27 Tamil Nadu 3023 1379 30 28 Telengana 1082 490 29 29 Tripura 16 2 0 30 Uttarakhand 60 39 1 31 Uttar Pradesh 2742 758 45 32 West Bengal 963 151 35 Total number of confirmed cases in India 42836* 11762 1389

The Union Health Ministry on Monday said that India's COVID-19 recovery rate has improved drastically. Currently, it stands at 27.52 percent from 25.19 percent on April 30. Briefing media in New Delhi, Lav Agrawal, Joint Secy, Health Ministry said that we are transitioning into new normal where wearing masks is compulsory.

India is currently under the third phase of COVID-19 lockdown. The country is under lockdown since March 24 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the shutdown to contain the spread of highly infectious coronavirus. In Lockdown 3.0, the government has divided regions into three zones- Red, Orange and Green. The centre has also given certain relaxations including the opening of standalone shops.