India's COVID-19 Recovery Rate Improves to 27.52%, Record 1,074 People Cured in Past 24 Hours

Screening for coronavirus | Representational image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 4: India's COVID-19 recovery rate now stands 27.52% from 25.19% on April 30, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. During a press conference, Lav Agrawal, Joint Secy, Health Ministry said that till now, 11,706 people have been cured for coronavirus in India. The official added saying that in the last 24 hours, 1074 people have been cured. This is the highest number in terms of cured patients noted till date in the country. "Our recovery rate is now 27.52%. Total number of COVID-19 cases is now 42,533", Agrawal said. Catch Live Updates of COVID-19 Situation in India and Across the World.

On April 30, India's coronavirus recovery rate stood at 25.19 percent. Prior to that on April 27, the recovery rate stood at 22.17 percent. Agrawal asserted that in pandemics such as COVID-19, historically it has been noted that if social distancing is not respected when social mobility is allowed, chances of disease transmission increase rapidly once restrictions are eased.

Here's the tweet:

Till now, 11,706 people have been cured. In the last 24 hours, 1074 people have been cured.This is the highest number in terms of cured patients noted till date. Our recovery rate is now 27.52%. Total number of COVID19 cases is now 42533: Lav Agrawal, Joint Secy, Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/cyf6HDy5VK — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

Meanwhile, Amitabh Kant, Chairman of Empowered Group 6, said as of now, there are about 610 cases of COVID-19 in 112 aspirational districts which is considered fairly low at less than 2 per cent of the national level of infections. Of these, six districts have reported first case after April 21.

In India, the COVID-19 count climbed to 42,533 on Monday with 2,553 new cases and 72 deaths reported in the past 24 hours. The country now has 29,453 are active cases while 11,707 individuals have been cured and discharged from the hospitals. The death toll has mounted to 1,373, according to the data released by the Health Ministry on Monday morning. Globally, the number of coronavirus cases has surpassed the 3.5 million mark globally, according to the Washington-based Johns Hopkins University.