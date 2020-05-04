US President Donald Trump says US to have coronavirus vaccine by 'end of this year'.

Mumbai, May 4: The total number of coronavirus cases continues to surge as they crossed the 40,000-mark on Sunday. This was the third sharpest single-day spike recorded in the last three days. In a tragic incident, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor in Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh died of coronavirus on Sunday.

Government offices, except those in containment zones, in Chhattisgarh, will reopen from today, General Administration Department, Government of Chhattisgarh informed. In Assam, Barbershops, saloons and parlours shall continue to remain closed, however, home visits of barber would be allowed after following hygiene and sanitisation norms.

A special train, carrying 1200 migrant workers who were stuck in Gujarat's Sabarmati amid Coronavirus Lockdown, reached Kanpur on Sunday. People form a queue outside the wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Ghazipur amid Coronavirus Lockdown. The nationwide lockdown has been extended till May 17.

On Sunday, the Maharashtra government in a statement stated that liquor shops will reopen in all parts of the state including those categorised as "red zone". The list includes the cities of Mumbai, Pune, Malegaon and township of Pimpri-Chinchwad. Only areas entailing containment zones are exempted from re-opening liquor shops.

