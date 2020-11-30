New Delhi, November 30: The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in India has crossed 94 lakh, according to the latest figures released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. With 38,772 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, India's overall COVID-19 tally stood at 94,31,692. A total of 443 people succumbed to coronavirus over the past 24 hours. Consequently, the death toll surged to 1,37,139. COVID-19 Vaccine Will be Available in India in Early 2021, Says Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.

Presently, there are 4,46,952 active cases in the country. On a positive note, as many as 45,333 people recovered from the infection yesterday, taking the total number of recoveries to 88,47,600. One patient had migrated to another country. According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research, 8,76,173 samples were tested across the country on Sunday, while 14,03,79,976 samples have been tested so far.

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state by the pandemic with 18,20,059 cases and 47,071 deaths. The state reported 5,544 new coronavirus cases and 85 deaths in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, the overall number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 62.6 million mark, while the deaths have surged to more than 1.45 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Monday, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 62,670,153 and 1,458,360, respectively. The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 13,374,162 and 266,838, respectively.

India accounts for the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in the world. Brazil currently accounts for the second-highest number of fatalities at 172,833.

