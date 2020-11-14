New Delhi, November 14: India has reported 44,684 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As of Saturday morning, India's COVID-19 stood at 87,73,480. With 520 deaths in the past 24 hours, the death toll surged to 1,29,188. Currently, there are 4,80,719 active cases in the country. One patient had migrated to another country. Coronavirus Live Tracker in India.

A total of 47,992 patients were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, taking the overall number of recoveries in the country to 81,63,572. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 9,29,491 samples were tested yesterday. So far, 12,40,31,230 samples have been tested in the country. Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state by the pandemic with 17,40,461 cases and 45,809 deaths. COVID-19 Vaccine Covishield May Get Emergency Use Authorisation From India in December 2020, Says Report.

Meanwhile, the overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 53.2 million. As of Saturday morning, the total caseload and death toll stood at 53,281,350 and 1,301,021, respectively, according to Johns Hopkins University. India comes in second place in terms of cases. The other countries with more than a million confirmed cases are Brazil (5,810,652), France (1,915,677), Russia (1,865,395), Spain (1,458,591), the UK (1,321,031), Argentina (1,296,378 ), Colombia (1,182,697) and Italy (1,107,303), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second-highest number of fatalities at 164,737. The countries with a death toll above 20,000 are Mexico (97,056), the UK (51,396), Italy (44,139), France (42,600), Spain (40,769), Iran (40,582), Peru (35,067), Argentina (35,045 ), Colombia (33,669), Russia (32,156) and South Africa (20,153).

