Coronavirus Cases Suge to 24,506 in India, COVID-19 Death Toll Reaches 775 After 57 Fatalities in Past 24 Hours

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, April 25: The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in India has reached 24,506 after 1429 new patients were admitted in the past 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday morning. Out of 24,506 cases, 18,668 are still active. The number of death toll increased to 775 with 57 fatalities in the past 24 hours. The number of recoveries has reached 5065, while one COVID-19 patient had migrated. Coronavirus Live Tracker.

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state where the number of coronavirus cases reached 6817, including 301 deaths - highest in the country. Gujarat recorded 2815 COVID-19 cases which include 127 deaths. Delhi reported 2514 coronavirus cases. Of them, 857 patients recovered and 53 died. The government on Friday said that its robust surveillance system is closely monitoring around 9.45 lakh suspected COVID-19 cases across the country. Shops Under Shops And Establishment Act, Except Malls, Allowed to Open in India in Non-Hotspot Areas With 50% Capacity And Social Distancing Norms.

"Around 9.45 Lakh people are under the surveillance network at present; prompt sampling of these people has been undertaken upon detection of symptoms," an official said. Starting from stopping international flights to block the transmission of the infection from abroad, graded steps, including the nationwide lockdown, have been taken to halt the internal chain of transmission of coronavirus, according to the Health Ministry.

"As of today (Friday), 15 districts in the country which earlier had cases have not reported any fresh cases since the last 28 days. Besides districts already highlighted, three new districts which got added to this list include -- Durg & Rajnandgaon from Chhattisgarh; and Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh", said the Health Ministry.