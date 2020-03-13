Coronavirus Outbreak: All Malls, Cinema Halls, Pubs, Wedding Ceremonies in Karnataka Banned For One Week, Says BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa (Photo Credits: IANS)

Karnataka, March 5: The scare around the deadly coronavirus continues to grow, and in order to control the spread of the COVID-19, several states are fighting to control the spread of the disease. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday announced that all malls, cinema halls, pubs, wedding ceremonies and other large gatherings in the state will be banned for another one week. On Thursday, India confirmed the first death due to coronavirus in Karnataka. The 76-year-old man had returned from Saudi Arabia a few days back and was not keeping well.

As a precautionary measure, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today also announced that all schools, colleges, technical and vocational institutes will remain closed till March 22. Uttar Pradesh CM further announced that they will review the situation on March 22 and will make a decision on whether to extend the leave or not. COVID-19 Outbreak: All Schools, Colleges in UP to Be Shut Till March 22, Ongoing Exams to Continue And Some to be Postponed, Says Yogi Adityanath.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa: All malls, cinema halls, pubs, wedding ceremonies and other large gatherings in the state have been banned for another one week. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/fNtjTIUvwL — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2020

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) nations to chalk out a strong strategy to fight Coronavirus. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi stated that the nations can take up a discussion on ways to combat the deadly virus. The SAARC nations include Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Schools, Colleges, Cinemas, Swimming Pools, and Gyms to Remain Shut-in Odisha Till March 31

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday announced in the state Assembly that all schools and educational institutions shall remain closed till March 31 due to the coronavirus outbreak. He further declared coronavirus as a state calamity today.

Google Employee in Bengaluru Tests Positive for COVID-19

Google confirmed that an employee in one of its Bengaluru offices tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). In an official statement, the company informed that the employee was in one of Google's offices for few hours before he developed any symptoms of the deadly virus.