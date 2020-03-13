COVID-19 Outbreak: All Schools, Colleges in UP to Be Shut Till March 22, Ongoing Exams to Continue And Some to be Postponed, Says Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath (Photo Credits: IANS)

Lucknow, March 13: As a precautionary measure, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that all schools, colleges, technical and vocational institutes will remain closed till March 22. CM further announced that they will review the situation on March 22 and will make a decision on whether to extend the leave or not. COVID-19 Outbreak: Schools, Colleges, Cinemas, Swimming Pools, and Gyms to Remain Shut-in Odisha Till March 31 Amid Coronavirus Spread, Says Naveen Patnaik.

According to an ANI tweet, Adityanath said, "The ongoing examinations will continue but the examinations which have not commenced yet have been postponed. " The safety measures are on the back of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state, which touched 11. Seven of them are from Agra, two from Ghaziabad and one each from Noida and Lucknow. Ten of the 11 patients are being treated at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath: The ongoing examinations will continue but the examinations which have not commenced yet have been postponed. #CoronavirusPandemic https://t.co/mIDF57ITMR — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 13, 2020

CM further urged the citizens not to panic and that the situation is under control. He was quoted saying, "Though we have not declared coronavirus outbreak to be an epidemic yet, certain special powers under the Epidemic Act have been given to local authorities to handle the situation."

On the other hand, in Odisha too, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced in the state Assembly that all schools and educational institutions shall remain closed till March 31 due to the coronavirus outbreak. Speaking in the Legislative Assembly, the Odisha Chief Minister said: "All educational institutions shall remain closed till 31st March except for holding examinations. Patnaik declared COVID-19 as a state calamity today.