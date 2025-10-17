Is the 'Leopard at Phoenix Mall in Mumbai' Video Real or Fake? AI-Generated Clip Spreads Fake News About Kurla Mall

Mumbai, October 17: Did a Leopard enter Phoenix Mall in Mumbai? The question comes as a video going viral on social media shows a leopard causing chaos at Mumbai's Phoenix Marketcity Mall in Kurla as people shop for Diwali. The video was shared on Instagram and has garnered nearly 15 million views since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform. "It was supposed to be a simple Diwali shopping trip. The leopard just wanted a few fairy lights, maybe a kurta, and some kaju katli for his jungle buddies. But the moment he walked into the mall, humans went full discount-day panic," the caption of the viral post read.

In the viral clip, the big cat is seen running around the Phoenix Marketcity Mall in Mumbai's Kurla. The location stamp of the CCTV video reads, "Phoenix Mall". The video begins with the leopard running on the first floor of the mall, then colliding with a dustbin before running on an escalator. In the end, the viral clip shows the big cat climbing on what appears to be a pillar and disappearing as the video ends abruptly. While the video appears to be true, scroll below to know the complete truth behind the viral clip. Did a Massive Soybean Grain Bin Elevator Collapse in Iroquois County of Illinois? Viral Video of Grain Silo Collapsing Is Real.

AI Video of Leopard Running Around Phoenix Marketcity Mall in Kurla Goes Viral

Viral video of 'Leopard at Phoenix Mall in Mumbai' turned out to be AI-generated (Photo Credits: Instagram/aikalaakari)

AI-Generated Video Clip of Leopard Spreads Fake News About Kurla Mall

A fact check of the video revealed that the viral clip was created using Artificial Intelligence (AI). Notably, the video of "Leopard at Phoenix Mall in Mumbai" was shared by the Instagram handle "AI Kalaakari", whose bio states that the user is an AI filmmaker. The Instagram user made the viral clip using AI tools such as OpenAI's Sora 2 and Higgsfield. "AI Kalaakari" shared the AI-generated video of a Leopard at Phoenix Marketcity Mall in Kurla with a witty caption.

"After two hours of utter chaos and 600 Instagram stories later, forest officials finally guided him out. The leopard sighed, “Next year, I’m ordering from Blinkit," the caption of the viral video read. In the end, the AI filmmaker asked people to try unlimited Sora 2 on @higgsfield.ai, thereby indicating that the AI-generated video was created using Sora 2 on Higgsfield. Besides the leopard video, "AI Kalaakari" also made several videos, such as leopard strolling next to a toddler, a lion entering a home while chasing a deer and a huge crab, among others. Has ‘KBC17’ Kid Ishit Bhatt Signed a Deal With Condom Brand? Insensitive Satire Post Goes Viral After Controversy Over Child Contestant’s Behaviour on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’.

Hence, the "Leopard at Phoenix Mall in Mumbai" video is fake and not genuine as it is being claimed or believed by netizens. As clarified, the viral clip was made using AI tools such as Sora 2 and Higgsfield. The widely circulated video of the big cat at Mumbai's Phoenix Mall is fake and an AI-generated video made by an AI filmmaker. It was found that the AI-generated clip was spreading fake news about a big cat running in the Kurla mall.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources . The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : Leopard entered Phoenix Mall in Mumbai and created chaos Conclusion : The viral video of Leopard Phoenix Mall In Mumbai is an AI-generated video and was created by an AI filmmaker using OpenAI's Sora 2 and Higgsfield. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 17, 2025 05:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).