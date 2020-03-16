Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra: 3-Year-Old Girl Tests Positive For COVID-19 in Mumbai, Total Cases Rise to 39 in The State Says Report

Coronavirus Outbreak (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, March 16: A total number of coronavirus cases jumped to 39 in Maharashtra on Monday, including a three-year-old girl, who was tested positive for COVID-19, reported India Today. However, there is no confirmation from the BMC. As per reports, both her parents were also tested positive for the deadly virus. The girl's father has a history of travel to the United States and was kept in isolation at the Kasturba Hospital. Later, the three-year-old girl and her mother were tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

On Monday, seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state. Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus cases among states in the country. Earlier in the day, A 51-year-old woman, one of 40 people who had returned from Dubai, tested positive for the virus in Yavatmal. She was the mother of an IT professional who tested positive for the infection in Pune earlier. A total number of three Covid-19 cases in Yavatmal.

A statement released by the Maharashtra government said, "In the group of 40 that returned from Dubai, 15 have so far tested positive, 22 have tested negative, and three from Belgaum in Karnataka, who are not infected, have been placed under home observation." The other person who tested positive on Monday is a citizen of the Philippines, who is currently residing in Navi Mumbai.

The release said, so far, seven of 10 persons who returned from the Philippines have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, while the others have not been infected. Pune district has the highest 16 coronavirus cases, followed by Mumbai. According to reports, Over 1.89 lakh people have been screened for Covid-19 symptoms at Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur airports so far.

In India, the number of po.sitive coronavirus cases crossed 120 on Monday. Till now, two people have also lost their lives due to the deadly virus. Due to the rise in nCoV cases across the globe, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared it a “pandemic”.