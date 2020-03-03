Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Information & Broadcasting Ministry Issues Advisory For TV, Radio Channels to Spread Awareness Regarding COVID-19

Coronavirus outbreak (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, March 3: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Monday issued an advisory to all private satellite news TV channels and all private FM radio channels regarding reporting on coronavirus. The ministry sought assistance and contribution from private channels to reach out to people across the country and to publicise the travel advisory and health directives issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Milan 2020: Indian Navy's Multilateral Exercise Postponed Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

The I&B Ministry, in a statement said, “Electronic media has always been at the forefront of carrying such messages as it is a powerful tool to reach out to people across the country. In order to make this effort successful, it has been felt that the support, assistance and contribution of private TV channels and FM radio channels will be of immense use.”

The MIB asked TV channels to run tickers and to make people aware about dos and don’ts regarding the COVID-19. The ministry also directed the channels to highlight the travel advisories to China, Iran, Republic of Korea, Italy, Japan and other COVID19-affected countries. Radio and TV channels are also asked to reiterate government’s advisory on Visas. Coronavirus in India: Third Case Detected; Italian National Who Landed in Jaipur on February 29 Tests Positive.

The government on Tuesday issued a revised travel advisory amid the outbreak of coronavirus. The revised advisory states, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including the Visa on arrival for Japan and South Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan and issued on or before 03.03.2020 and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect. Those requiring to travel to India due to compelling reasons, may seek fresh visa from nearest Indian Embassy/Consulate."

Till now, three positive cases of coronavirus have been detected including an Italian national. Six other people who came in contact with him were been tested positive by a hospital in Lucknow. However, their samples have been sent to Pune's National Institute of Virology. Meanwhile, in China, over 3,000 people lost their lives due to the deadly virus, while over 50 deaths were reported in Iran and Italy.