Coronavirus in India: Third Case Detected; Italian National Who Landed in Jaipur on February 29 Tests Positive

Coronavirus Outbreak (Photo Credits: IANS)

Jaipur, March 3: The Italian national, who landed in Jaipur on February 29, was confirmed to be suffering from the deadly virus after his samples were sent for testing for the third time. In the initial testing, he was found safe, but in the second testing, his sample was found to be positive for novel coronavirus. To validate the test results, the Rajasthan government again sent his sample for testing to Pune's National Institute of Virology on Monday. Coronavirus Outbreak: Air India Issues Alert For Travellers On Board February 25 Flight AI 154 From Vienna to Delhi After Man on Board Tested Positive for COVID-19.

He is currently admitted to the isolation ward of SMS Hospital. According to reports, the six people who came in contact with the Italian national, were also tested positive for the deadly virus by a hospital in Lucknow. All the six patients are currently admitted to a hospital in Delhi. In the last 48 hours, three positive cases of the coronavirus have been reported from the country. The other two patients suffering from COVID-19 are from Delhi ad Bengaluru based software engineer.

The Delhi resident returned to India Air India’s Vienna-Delhi flight on February 25. The national carrier on Monday had asked all the crew members of the flight to stay in isolation for 14 days. Similarly, Hyatt Regency of Delhi also sent the employees of its restaurant La Pizza, where he dined, to self-quarantine. Meanwhile, the 24-year-old software engineer from Hyderabad works in an MNC in Bengaluru. As per reports, the software engineer had stayed in Bengaluru for two days before returning from Dubai. He started showing symptoms of the deadly virus when he visited his family in Hyderabad.