New Delhi, January 13: Six more people have been found infected with the new strain of coronavirus, taking the overall tally to 102, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday. "The total number of persons found to be positive with the new UK variant genome stands at 102 today," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare tweeted. The new strain, which is more infectious than the original version, was detected by the United Kingdom. India Reports 15,968 New Coronavirus Cases in Past 24 Hours, COVID-19 Count Surges to 1,04,95,148.

All infected persons in India have been kept in single room isolation in designated Health Care facilities by respective state governments. Their close contacts have also been quarantined. On December 29, a total of six UK returnees were found to be positive with the new variant genome. These were the first cases to be reported by the country. The Centre suspended UK flights between December 23 and January 7. Researchers Find Italian Woman Infected With COVID-19 in November 2019: Reports.

Flights from the UK have been landing in Delhi since last Friday. Notably, the new UK Variant has already been reported by Denmark, Netherlands, Australia, Italy, Sweden, France, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, Japan, Lebanon and Singapore. The country reported 15,968 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 1,04,95,148.

The country also reported 202 fatalities due to COVID-19 infection over the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 1,51,529. There are 2,14,507 active cases of coronavirus in the country. As many as 17,817 patients recovered from coronavirus over the past 24 hours, taking the overall number of recoveries to 1,01,29,111. One patient had migrated to another country.

On Tuesday, India recorded 12,584 new cases, the lowest single-day figure in over seven months. Before this, the lowest number was recorded on June 18 last year, when India reported 12,881 fresh Covid cases in a day.

