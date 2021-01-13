New Delhi, January 13: India has reported 15,968 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday. India's overall COVID-19 tally stood at 1,04,95,148. The country also reported 202 fatalities due to COVID-19 infection over the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 1,51,529. There are 2,14,507 active cases of coronavirus in the country. Researchers Find Italian Woman Infected With COVID-19 in November 2019: Reports.

As many as 17,817 patients recovered from coronavirus over the past 24 hours, taking the overall number of recoveries to 1,01,29,111. One patient had migrated to another country. According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research, 8,36,227 samples were tested across the country on Sunday, while 18,34,89,114 samples have been tested so far. Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state by the pandemic with confirmed 19,74,488 cases. US COVID-19 Death Toll Hits a New Daily Record of 4,500.

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 2,936 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 50 fresh deaths. The cumulative death toll in the state mounted to 50,151. A total of 3,282 patients were discharged after treatment during the day, taking the total count of recoveries in Maharashtra to 18,71,120, the official said, adding that the state is now left with 51,892 active cases.

Meanwhile, the overall global coronavirus caseload has topped 91 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 1.96 million. According to Johns Hopkins University, the current global caseload and death toll stood at 91,573,149 and 1,961,987, respectively. The US is the worst-hit country and accounts for the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 22,836,244 and 380,651, respectively.

