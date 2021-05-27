Bhopal, May 27: Despite a temporary ban on marriages in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, secret wedding ceremonies continued to take place in parts of Madhya Pradesh. Now, some districts in Madhya Pradesh have decided to term the weddings held secretly this month amid the lockdown restrictions "illegal". According to a report, the couples who tied the knot secretly during the lockdown will not be issued marriage certificates. COVID-19 in India: Madhya Pradesh Government Aims at 0% Coronavirus Positivity Rate by May 31.

Despite a ban on marriages in May, the authorities had to stop at least 130 ceremonies and 30 persons were booked for violating the guidelines. A few district collectors have now issued a separate order to declare the marriages that were held in May illegal, said a report by Hindustan Times. Officials at the registrar office have also been ordered not to issue marriage certificates for such couples, it added. Unlocking Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Announces Unlock From June 1, Says COVID-19 Situation Under Control.

The order also states that if the officials issue marriage certificates for weddings held in May, they may face charges under section 188 for disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Wedding that were shifted to neighbouring states won't fact such action, an official said.

"In the absence of any provision of punishment, people are conducting marriages secretly. Now, all the marriages, which were conducted secretly, will be declared illegal. Action will be taken against the couple, family members and even priests," Ujjain district collector Ashish Singh was quoted as saying. Gwalior collector KV Singh did not issue such order but said no marriages will be validated with a certificate in May.

The state yesterday reported reported 2,182 fresh coronavirus positive cases while 7,479 patients were discharged and 72 succumbed to the infection. With the new additions, the overall case tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,71,878 while the toll mounted to 7,758 and the count of recoveries to 7,20,855.

