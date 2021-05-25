Bhopal, May 25: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said the process of unlocking will start in the state from June 1 for which a team of ministers will be formed.

Chairing a cabinet meeting, Chouhan said, "We will start the process of unlocking in the state from June 1 but COVID-19 testing will also continue so that no COVID-19-infected person becomes a carrier of the infection."

He said we have to be prepared well in advance to stop the third wave of the pandemic. We have to follow COVID-19-appropriate behaviour and encourage others to follow it as well as trust the medical system, he added. COVID-19 in India: Madhya Pradesh Government Aims at 0% Coronavirus Positivity Rate by May 31

"A team of ministers will be formed to assess the process of unlocking. This team will be in touch with the scientists and decide how we will lift the lockdown."

Referring to the opposition to the vaccines at many places, Chouhan said a vaccination campaign committee would be formed to create awareness among the people. We cannot eliminate coronavirus completely unless there is full public support behind the government. Therefore, at the lower level the COVID-19 Crisis Management Committee will be involved in assessing the process of unlocking the state, he added.

All cabinet ministers must visit the districts under their charge each day and concentrate on managing them at the block level. There should be a meeting of the Crisis Management Committee of every village and ward and they must decide how to unlock the state. This will involve the people and will encourage them to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, the Chief Minister added.

A 'Janata curfew' has been imposed till May 31 to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state. There are five districts which have been exempted from the Janata curfew while the lockdown will be relaxed from June 1 across all districts.

