Jaipur, February 1: The Rajasthan government on Monday decided to reopen cinema halls and multiplexes with up to 50 percent capacity with a ceiling of 200 people from February 8 outside containment zones. Swimming pools will also reopen from February 8. Up to 200 people are allowed to attend social gathering and events.

Meanwhile, all government and private schools have also been permitted to reopen for regular class studies for classes 6 to 12 from February 8 after 10 months. However, classes from 1st to 5th will remain closed until further orders. The decision was taken due to a decline in COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan. Pushkar Fair 2020 in Rajasthan Cancelled Amid COVID-19 Outbreak.

Tweet by ANI:

Cinema halls/theatres/multiplexes with upto 50% seating capacity, exhibition halls (upto 50% capacity with a ceiling of 200 people) and swimming pools allowed to reopen from February 8 outside containment zones: Rajasthan government — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2021

State Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot asked people to stay vigilant as the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic was there. There are still over 2,000 active COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan. More than 2,700 people have succumbed to the deadly virus so far. Rajasthan’s coronavirus tally has crossed three lakh mark until now. Rajasthan Reports 95 New COVID-19 Cases.

The development came days after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) allowed cinema halls and theatres to operate with more people from February 1. Following the approval from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Union Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry also released guidelines regarding operating of cinema halls on Sunday.

Theatres have been asked to follow strict COVID-19 protocols. On Sunday, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that multiplexes and theatres could have 100 percent occupancy. On January 27, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs had approved the opening of theatres with 100 per cent capacity.

