Rajasthan, November 11: Pushkar Fair 2020 will not be held due to the coronavirus outbreak. Prakash Rajpurohit, Ajmer District Collector confirmed that the government will not conduct any programme at the Fair. This surely comes a huge blow to the travel and tourism sector in Rajasthan.

Pushkar Fair is one of the world's largest cattle fairs. The nine-day event was scheduled to start from November 22, however, there was no official word on this. Pushkar Fair witnesses trading of thousands of camels and horses. Locust Attack in Rajasthan: Pakistan New Breeding Ground of locusts, Says State Agriculture Department.

Pushkar Fair 2020 Cancelled:

Pushkar Fair will not be held this year under #COVID19 guidelines. The government will not conduct any programme at the Fair: Prakash Rajpurohit, Ajmer District Collector#Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/h7AsR82ddg — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2020

The advisory issued by the Home Department limits the gathering of people to 100 in any event being organised in the state. The reason why the fair was cancelled is because the authorities realised that it will be a challenge to limit the number of people coming in from different villages if the fair is held.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 11, 2020 12:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).