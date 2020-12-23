Port Blair, December 23: A COVID-19 negative test report will be mandatory for passengers arriving in Andaman & Nicobar, announced the union territory's administration on Wednesday. The test should be mandatorily conducted using the RT-PCR test kit, the officials clarified, suggesting that the rapid antigen test reports would not be accepted.

The mandatory COVID-19 negative certificate-norm will come into effect from Saturday, December 26. The move is aimed at preventing a resurgence of infections in the island -- which was hit by the pandemic during its first phase. RT-PCR Test Rates in Maharashtra Reduced From Rs 980 to Rs 700 by State Government.

"All incoming passengers arriving at VSI Airport from 26th December onwards shall have to mandatorily carry RT-PCR negative test report issued from ICMR recognized lab, subject to condition that RT-PCR test should have been taken 48 hours prior to journey," Andaman & Nicobar Administration said in a statement.

Update by ANI

All incoming passengers arriving at VSI Airport from 26th Dec onwards shall have to mandatorily carry RT-PCR negative test report issued from ICMR recognized lab, subject to condition that RT-PCR test should have been taken 48 hrs prior to journey: Andaman&Nicobar Administration pic.twitter.com/SXHjlSHSXC — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2020

Andaman & Nicobar, located off the eastern coast of Indian mainland, is based in the Bay of Bengal. The group of islands are frequented by tourists from across the world.

The union territory, since the onset of pandemic, has reported a total of 4,893 cases. While most of the patients recovered, 62 had succumbed to death. In the period between December 8-21, 115 new cases were recorded by the administration.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 23, 2020 03:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).