New Delhi, July 2: In a significant step announced by the Central government, the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) test can be done on the prescription of any qualified practitioners, including private ones and not exclusively a government doctor. The government also said that the total COVID-19 tests in India will soon reach one crore. Health Secretary Preeti Sudan, ICMR DG Dr Balram Bhargava Write to States and Union Territories to Increase COVID-19 Testing, Say 'Test-Track-Treat Key Strategy Against Pandemic'.

"Through a significant step announced by the Central Government, COVID-19 testing can now be done on the prescription of any registered practitioner, and not exclusively a Government doctor," the government said. Coronavirus in India Live Map: Check State-Wise COVID-19 Cases.

ANI Tweet:

Till now, 90,56,173 coronavirus tests have been conducted through a diagnostic testing network. There are 1065 testing laboratories in the country, including 768 in the public sector and 297 private labs. On Wednesday, as many as 2,29,588 people got tested for the respiratory infection.

"The total number of people being tested for COVID-19 tests in the country will soon touch one crore. This has been possible due to the removal of all bottlenecks by GoI. Various steps taken by the Central Government have paved the way for enhanced testing for COVID-19," the government informed.

The COVID-19 cases in India on Thursday crossed 60,000-mark. Of the total 6,04,641 cases, 2,26,947 are active, while 3,59,860 individuals have recovered from illness. Till now, 17,834 people have also died due to the virus, according to the Health Ministry.

