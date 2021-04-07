New Delhi, April 7: In a bid to boost the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Centre will organise camps at workplaces with around 100 eligible and willing beneficiaries. As per media reports, these vaccination centres at workplaces may be launched across states and union territories from April 11, 2021. Workplaces will be tagged with existing vaccination centres.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote a letter to the states and union territories in this regards. People aged 45 years and above will be vaccinated at these centres. The decision to set up vaccination centres was taken amid rising COVID-19 cases. The states and UTs have been asked to make preparation for setting up vaccination. India Records Over 1.15 Lakh COVID-19 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Highest-Ever Single Day Spike Till Now.

The letter reads, “On similar lines, in order to increase the access of vaccine to these populations, COVID-19 vaccination sessions may be organised at Work Places (both public & private) which are having about 100 eligible and willing beneficiaries by tagging these workplaces with an existing COVID Vaccination Center (CVC).”

Eligibility Criteria For Vaccination in Workplaces:

Beneficiaries of the vaccine will be required to register in the CoWIN portal. Only eligible employees will be given vaccine dose at these centres, and no outsider and family members are allowed. Healthcare workers will be trained for the vaccination drive.

Notably, India has surpassed the United States to become the fastest vaccinating country in the world with an average daily rate of 30,93,861 vaccine doses, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. According to the ministry, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 8.70 crores so far.

