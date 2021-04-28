New Delhi, April 28: The Centre has announced that everyone above the age of 18 will be eligible to get a vaccine against COVID-19 from May 1. As per the government, registration for all above 18 can register was supposed to start midnight April 28 on the CoWIN portal, a platform for citizens for COVID-19 vaccination and schedule their vaccination slots at the nearest vaccination centers. However, citizens today tweeted complains saying the registration hasn't opened. Later, the government said the registration would open at 4 pm. COVID-19 Vaccine Registration for Those Above 18 To Start From April 28; Know List of Required Documents, Charges and How To Register on CoWIN Portal.

"It is not opened! You can't even suggest correct time! Such incompetence," wrote a Twitter user. He also shared a screenshot of the CoWIN portal which states: "Registration is open only for individuals with age 45 years or older." Another user said the government should have informed citizens if timing for registration was changed. "If there was any change in time of beginning of registration process, why the same has not been put here? Many including me have been trying to register," he tweeted at well past midnight. Co-WIN FAQs: Where to Register for COVID-19 Vaccination, Documents, Eligibility and Registration Charges; Here's All You Need to Know.

Citizens Complain on Twitter:

Still not open... Atleast give right information. Please inform when will #CoWIN website will start it's registration for 18-44 age group. — Omi Chaubey (@chaubey_op) April 28, 2021

The code has not not been updated yet! Still shows "Registration is open only for individuals with age 45 years or older (birth year 1976 or earlier)" in both #CoWIN platform & the Aarogya Setu app pic.twitter.com/1tGlHW9RSG — PUNU34 (@PUNU34) April 27, 2021

No. It does not. It is beyond 00:00 on 28th April 2021, and the Cowin portal is still not open for 18-44 year old registration. — Janardhanan S🇮🇳 (@MadCapProf) April 27, 2021

I tried a lot after 12 am but still vaccination form taking age group greater than 45 years.. Is there any software mistake.. How can we register if this problem persists?? pic.twitter.com/bwCb9PZVRV — Gaurav chaudhary (@thegauravv) April 27, 2021

Some users also pointed out that both the CoWIN portal and Aarogya Setu app were displaying information that registration is open for those 45 and above. They tagged the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan but there was no official response at the time of publishing this story. Later, it was announced that the registration would open at 4 pm.

COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Starts at 4 PM Today:

Registration for 18 plus to begin on https://t.co/G4e2WXWB9X, Aarogya Setu App & UMANG App at 4 PM on 28th April. Appointments at State Govt centers & Private centers depending on how many vaccination centers are ready on 1st May for Vaccination of 18 plus. #LargestVaccineDrive — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) April 28, 2021

India started COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16, prioritizing protection for healthcare workers and frontline workers. The phase-II of the vaccination drive was initiated from March 1, focusing on protecting most vulnerable i.e. all people above 45 years of age.

