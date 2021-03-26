New Delhi, March 26: From April 1, 2021, all people above 45 years of age will be eligible to get COVID-19 vaccines. Phase 3 of COVDI-19 vaccination covering 27 crore people above the age of 60 years and those above 45 with comorbidities started on March 1. Around three crore healthcare and frontline workers were vaccinated in the first two phases of the vaccination drive. To get the COVID-19 vaccine jab, people will have to get themselves registered for the inoculation on the COWIN portal. Citizens will be able to register and book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the Co-WIN 2.0 portal or through other IT applications such as Aarogya Setu. People can register themselves at www.cowin.gov.in.

The eligible persons will be able to register at the Co-WIN2.0 portal through their mobile number, through a step-by-step process. People can book an appointment for any future date for which vaccination slots are available. A slot for the second dose will also be booked at the same COVID Vaccination Centre on 29th day of the date of appointment of the 1st dose.

The Health Ministry Has Answered Some Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on Co-WIN: Here’s All You Need To Know:

Where can I register for COVID-19 vaccination?

You can log into the Co-WIN portal using the link www.cowin.gov.in and click on the “Register/Sign In Yourself” tab to register for the COVID-19 vaccination.

Is there a mobile app that needs to be installed to register for vaccination?

There is no authorised mobile app for registering for vaccination in India. You need to log into the Co-WIN portal. You can also register for vaccination through the ArogyaSetu App.

Which age groups can register for vaccination on the Co-WIN portal?

At present all citizens above 60 years of age and those between the age of 45 and a 59 years with one of the specified comorbidities can register for vaccination.

Is online registration mandatory for COVID-19 vaccination?

No. Vaccination Centres also provide for a limited number of on-spot registration slots every day. However, it is recommended to register online and schedule vaccination in advance for a hassle-free vaccination experience.

How many people can be registered in the Co-WIN portal through one mobile number?

Up to 4 people can be registered for vaccination using the same mobile number.

Can I register for vaccination without Aadhaar card?

Yes, you can register for the Co-WIN portal using any of the following ID proofs:

Aadhaar card

Driving License

PAN card

Passport

Pension Passbook

NPR Smart Card

Voter ID Card (EPIC)

How can citizens with no access of smartphones or computers manage online registration?

Up to 4 people can be registered for vaccination using the same mobile number. Citizens can take help from friends or family for online registration. Your own feature phone can also be used to register through a smart phone of your friend or registration on the Portal. Facility for on the spot registration is also available.

Are there any registration charges to be paid?

No. There is no registration charge.

What is the documentation required for registration by citizen with comorbidity?

No documents needs to be uploaded at the time of registration. Citizen in the age bracket of 45 and 59 years, can register themselves after recording confirmation of any specified comorbid conditions. You need to carry a medical certificate from any Registered Medical Practitioner at the time of vaccination, which will be verified and uploaded at the Vaccination Center.

The massive COVID-19 vaccination drive in India was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated and vaccination of the frontline workers started from February 2. The next phase of vaccination commenced on March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

