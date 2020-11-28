New Delhi, November 28: Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Saturday said that all the people in the national capital will be administered with COVID-19 vaccine within 3-4 weeks, as and when it becomes available, news agency ANI reported. The Health Minister also said that the vaccine will be administered will the help of several health facilities including the polyclinics in Delhi. Delhi's COVID-19 Testing 3 Times Compared to Rest of the Country, Says Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

"Whenever the vaccine is available in Delhi, within 3-4 weeks it will be administered all over the national capital with the help of our health facilities such as polyclinics," Jain told ANI. Earlier he has said that the COVID-19 testing in Delhi is three times in comparison to the rest of the country, and assured that the government "have the infrastructure and capacity to innoculate the entire population of Delhi as soon as the vaccine is out." India News | COVID-19: Entire Delhi Can Be Vaccinated in a Month, Says State Immunization Officer.

Delhi Immunization Officer, Suresh Seth had also said that the city is ready for COVID-19 vaccine programme and its entire population can be covered in a month if all hospital staff and nurses are involved. "We have 600 cold storage points and around 1,800 outreach sites for the universal immunization progarmme for children," he added.

