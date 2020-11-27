New Delhi, November 27: Delhi Health Minister, Satyendra Jain on Friday said the the number being done for COVID-19 in the national capital stand at three times of those being done throughout the country, news agency ANI reported. He also said that Delhi has enough infrastructure and capacity to inoculate the entire population in the city as and when COVID-19 vaccine is available. India News | COVID-19: Entire Delhi Can Be Vaccinated in a Month, Says State Immunization Officer.
"In Delhi, 3 times testing is being done as compared to the rest of the country. We have the infrastructure & capacity to innoculate the entire population of Delhi as soon as the vaccination is out, " Satyendra Jain told ANI. Delhi's Immunization Officer, Suresh Seth had earlier said that the city is ready for COVID-19 vaccine progarmme and its entire population can be covered in a month if hospital staff and nurses are involved. Curfew in Delhi Being Considered in View of COVID-19 Situation, AAP Govt Tells High Court.
"We have 600 cold storage points and around 1,800 outreach sites for the universal immunization programme for children. We have sufficient equipment for vaccines that can be stored at a temperature of 2 to 8 degrees Celsius and those that need minus 15 to minus 25 degrees Celsius. The central government is further strengthening the infrastructure and providing more equipment," Suresh Seth told news agency Press Trust of India.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 27, 2020 02:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).