Delhi Health Minister, Satyendra Jain on Friday said the the number being done for COVID-19 in the national capital stand at three times of those being done throughout the country, news agency ANI reported. He also said that Delhi has enough infrastructure and capacity to inoculate the entire population in the city as and when COVID-19 vaccine is available.

"In Delhi, 3 times testing is being done as compared to the rest of the country. We have the infrastructure & capacity to innoculate the entire population of Delhi as soon as the vaccination is out, " Satyendra Jain told ANI. Delhi's Immunization Officer, Suresh Seth had earlier said that the city is ready for COVID-19 vaccine progarmme and its entire population can be covered in a month if hospital staff and nurses are involved.